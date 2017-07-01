Superhero Superfest is coming to Toms River, NJ
Saturday, November 4th.
LIMITED TIME PRE SALE
NOW – 10 AM 9/15
Celebrate Your Favorite Heroes and Villains!
Join us for this family friendly event. Our mission is to help young people follow their passion of creativity, art and expression.
At Superhero Superfest at the Toms River High School North Arena on Saturday, November 4th, 2017. Meet celebrities, participate in our “Superhero Challenge” to become “Superhero Certified,” shop for comics and other collectibles from 100+ vendors, try out the Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck and more during this family friendly event. Everyone in costume can participate in Cosplay competitions throughout the day for all ages.
What makes Superhero Superfest different? There are typical “comic-cons” everywhere but we wanted to create a day right here in Ocean County for the superhero/comic book/sci-fi SUPER-FAN that is INTERACTIVE and FAMILY FRIENDLY… So you and your family can come out and have some real fun for the day. Why just walk around looking at displays and watching seminars when you could GET IN ON THE ACTION at Superhero Superfest?
You want to be a Superhero, don’t you? Here’s your chance!
Featured Guests
Discussion Panels, Meet & Greet and More!
René Auberjonois
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Danay García
Fear the Walking Dead
501st Legion
Star Wars Costume Group
Artists & Creators
Meet National & Local Artists, Writers & More
Philip
McNutly
Kathryn
Calamia
Jeffrey
Dean
Emily
Heierbacher
Terence
Leonard
Niel
Vokes
Joe
Wigfield
Bruce
Blitz
Matt
Buttich
Get Interactive
Superhero Certification and More
Superhero Superfest will be packed with lots of interactive fun for all ages. All event attendees are invited to participate in “Superhero Challenges” and other activities, most of which are at no additional charge. Complete select tasks to earn your Superhero Superfest Cape and become “Superhero Superfest Certified.” You’ll get sworn-in during our Superhero Certification Ceremony and receive your official Superhero Certificate of Authenticity!
Nerf Turf Challenge
The Harry Potter Experience
Cosplay Fun & Contests
Prop Making & Cosplay Workshops
Jedi
Academy
Participate in a High Speed Chase
Nerdslant.com Wannabe Workshops
Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck
Superhero Sprint
Superhero Certification Ceremony
Want to Become a Vendor or Sponsor?
Want to become a vendor or sponsor of Superhero Superfest and become a bigger part of the event? Please complete the form below and we’ll contact you immediately to discuss the possibilities.