Superhero Superfest is coming to Toms River, NJ
Saturday, November 4th.

LIMITED TIME PRE SALE
NOW – 10 AM 9/15

Celebrate Your Favorite Heroes and Villains!

Join us for this family friendly event. Our mission is to help young people follow their passion of creativity, art and expression.

At Superhero Superfest at the Toms River High School North Arena on Saturday, November 4th, 2017.  Meet celebrities, participate in our “Superhero Challenge” to become “Superhero Certified,” shop for comics and other collectibles from 100+ vendors, try out the Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck and more during this family friendly event. Everyone in costume can participate in Cosplay competitions throughout the day for all ages.

What makes Superhero Superfest different? There are typical “comic-cons” everywhere but we wanted to create a day right here in Ocean County for the superhero/comic book/sci-fi SUPER-FAN that is INTERACTIVE and FAMILY FRIENDLY… So you and your family can come out and have some real fun for the day.  Why just walk around looking at displays and watching seminars when you could GET IN ON THE ACTION at Superhero Superfest?

You want to be a Superhero, don’t you? Here’s your chance!

BUY NOW Discount Ends 9/15

Featured Guests

Discussion Panels, Meet & Greet and More!

René Auberjonois

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Danay García

Fear the Walking Dead

501st Legion

Star Wars Costume Group

Artists & Creators

Meet National & Local Artists, Writers & More

Philip
McNutly

Kathryn
Calamia

Jeffrey
Dean

Emily
Heierbacher

Terence
Leonard

Niel
Vokes

Joe
Wigfield

Bruce
Blitz

Matt
Buttich

Learn More!
BUY NOW Discount Ends 9/15

Get Interactive

Superhero Certification and More

Superhero Superfest will be packed with lots of interactive fun for all ages.  All event attendees are invited to participate in “Superhero Challenges” and other activities, most of which are at no additional charge.  Complete select tasks to earn your Superhero Superfest Cape and become “Superhero Superfest Certified.” You’ll get sworn-in during our Superhero Certification Ceremony and receive your official Superhero Certificate of Authenticity!

Nerf Turf Challenge

The Harry Potter Experience

Cosplay Fun & Contests

Prop Making & Cosplay Workshops

Jedi
Academy

Participate in a High Speed Chase

Nerdslant.com Wannabe Workshops

Game Zone Mobile Gaming Truck

Superhero Sprint

Superhero Certification Ceremony

Learn More!
BUY NOW Discount Ends 9/15

Want to Become a Vendor or Sponsor?

Want to become a vendor or sponsor of Superhero Superfest and become a bigger part of the event? Please complete the form below and we’ll contact you immediately to discuss the possibilities.

Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder